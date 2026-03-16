After-Hours Earnings Report for March 16, 2026 : SMTC, BALY, NGS, SMC, GETY, TBRG, CANG, PLBY, CMTL, RFIL, ASRT, DCGO

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 03/16/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Semtech Corporation (SMTC)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2026. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.27. This value represents a 12.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SMTC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -21.43%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for SMTC is 73.78 vs. an industry ratio of 56.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Bally's Corporation (BALY)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The gaming company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.92. This value represents a 258.62% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters BALY had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -139.44%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BALY is -2.01 vs. an industry ratio of 19.40.



Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NGS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The oil field machinery & equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.37. This value represents a 27.59% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NGS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 39.39%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for NGS is 21.97 vs. an industry ratio of 16.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Summit Midstream Corporation (SMC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The oil/gas company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.00. This value represents a 100.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SMC Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SMC is -31.88 vs. an industry ratio of 4.50.



Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (GETY)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.05. This value represents a 600.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GETY is -3.16 vs. an industry ratio of -36.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



TruBridge, Inc. (TBRG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The medical information systems company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.31. This value represents a 720.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. TBRG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -110%. Cango Inc. (CANG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.26. This value represents a 750.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CANG and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CANG is -0.85 vs. an industry ratio of 1.10.



Playboy, Inc. (PLBY)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.03. This value represents a 120.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PLBY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -36.36%. The days to cover, as reported in the 2/27/2026 short interest update, increased 164.29% from previous report on 2/13/2026. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PLBY is -24.00 vs. an industry ratio of 21.30.



Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2026. The wireless equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.34. This value represents a 12.82% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CMTL and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CMTL is -4.13 vs. an industry ratio of 8.80.



RF Industries, Ltd. (RFIL)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2026. The semi-radio frequency company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.00. This value represents a 100.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RFIL and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for RFIL is 30.94 vs. an industry ratio of 20.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Assertio Holdings, Inc. (ASRT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-3.05. This value represents a 84.85% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ASRT is -1.99 vs. an industry ratio of -8.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



DocGo Inc. (DCGO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.09. This value represents a 325.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 12 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DCGO is -4.11 vs. an industry ratio of -3.30.





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