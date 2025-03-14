After-Hours Earnings Report for March 14, 2025 : CREX

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 03/14/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Creative Realities, Inc. (CREX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.11. This value represents a 152.38% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CREX has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CREX is -10.71 vs. an industry ratio of -62.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





