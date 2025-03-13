After-Hours Earnings Report for March 13, 2025 : WPM, DOCU, ULTA, SMTC, EVCM, PD, KRT, EGY, XPOF, ALLO, ATYR, RGNX

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 03/13/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.44. This value represents a 22.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WPM has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for WPM is 48.75 vs. an industry ratio of -12.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.24. This value represents a 60.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DOCU has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 52.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DOCU is 68.49 vs. an industry ratio of -69.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 15 analysts that follow the stock is $7.10. This value represents a 12.13% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ULTA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -2.75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ULTA is 13.74 vs. an industry ratio of 9.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Semtech Corporation (SMTC)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.12. This value represents a 160.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SMTC is -1692.50 vs. an industry ratio of -164.90.



EverCommerce Inc. (EVCM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.02. This value represents a 83.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for EVCM is -54.00 vs. an industry ratio of -69.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



PagerDuty, Inc. (PD)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.12. This value represents a 29.41% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -54.55%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PD is -60.19 vs. an industry ratio of -69.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Karat Packaging Inc. (KRT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The construction company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.37. This value represents a 54.17% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for KRT is 17.79 vs. an industry ratio of 12.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



VAALCO Energy, Inc. (EGY)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The international company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.05. This value represents a 86.49% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. EGY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -33.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for EGY is 9.66 vs. an industry ratio of 14.40.



Xponential Fitness, Inc. (XPOF)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.44. This value represents a 450.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for XPOF is 17.58 vs. an industry ratio of 17.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (ALLO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.34. This value represents a 20.93% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ALLO has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ALLO is -1.60 vs. an industry ratio of -4.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



aTyr Pharma, Inc. (ATYR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.23. This value represents a 8.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ATYR is -3.90 vs. an industry ratio of -4.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.27. This value represents a 11.19% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for RGNX is -1.38 vs. an industry ratio of -4.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





