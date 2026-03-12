After-Hours Earnings Report for March 12, 2026 : ADBE, WPM, ULTA, LEN, RBRK, TTAN, S, MNR, MLYS, EVCM, CAPR, NKTR

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 03/12/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Adobe Inc. (ADBE)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2026. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $4.85. This value represents a 13.32% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ADBE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.64%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ADBE is 14.43 vs. an industry ratio of 17.70.



Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.93. This value represents a 111.36% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WPM has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for WPM is 54.46 vs. an industry ratio of -61.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2026. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $8.00. This value represents a 5.44% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ULTA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.72%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ULTA is 25.46 vs. an industry ratio of 23.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Lennar Corporation (LEN)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2026. The building (residential/commercial) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.96. This value represents a 55.14% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for LEN is 14.88 vs. an industry ratio of 13.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Rubrik, Inc. (RBRK)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2026. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.53. This value represents a 13.11% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RBRK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 51.61%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for RBRK is -31.43 vs. an industry ratio of 66.90.



ServiceTitan, Inc. (TTAN)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2026. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.30. This value represents a 77.78% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for TTAN is -84.40 vs. an industry ratio of 66.90.



SentinelOne, Inc. (S)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2026. The security company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.16. This value represents a 20.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for S is -21.45 vs. an industry ratio of -520.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Mach Natural Resources LP (MNR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.26. This value represents a 58.06% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MNR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -1.45%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MNR is 9.64 vs. an industry ratio of 68.20.



Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (MLYS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.57. This value represents a 41.84% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MLYS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 21.21%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MLYS is -11.46 vs. an industry ratio of -5.60.



EverCommerce Inc. (EVCM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.04. This value represents a 157.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 12 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for EVCM is 111.09 vs. an industry ratio of 66.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (CAPR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.51. This value represents a 218.75% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CAPR is -15.69 vs. an industry ratio of 19.60.



Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-2.76. This value represents a 22.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for NKTR is -7.03 vs. an industry ratio of -9.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.