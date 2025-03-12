After-Hours Earnings Report for March 12, 2025 : ADBE, CCI, S, PATH, AEO, PHR, NN, ASTL, ARMN, SID, MNTK, LMNR

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 03/12/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Adobe Inc. (ADBE)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2025. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $4.07. This value represents a 15.30% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ADBE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -1.12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ADBE is 26.05 vs. an industry ratio of 19.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Crown Castle Inc. (CCI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.74. This value represents a 4.40% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CCI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.36%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CCI is 14.64 vs. an industry ratio of 13.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



SentinelOne, Inc. (S)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. The security company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.18. This value represents a 14.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. S missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -16.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for S is -24.67 vs. an industry ratio of -415.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



UiPath, Inc. (PATH)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.04. This value represents a 33.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. PATH missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -9.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PATH is -69.06 vs. an industry ratio of 18.20.



American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.50. This value represents a 18.03% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AEO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.35%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AEO is 6.76 vs. an industry ratio of 8.40.



Phreesia, Inc. (PHR)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. The medical information systems company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.19. This value represents a 66.07% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PHR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.79%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PHR is -21.12 vs. an industry ratio of 9.20.



NextNav Inc. (NN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.14. This value represents a 6.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 13 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for NN is -13.73 vs. an industry ratio of 18.20.



Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The steel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.06. This value represents a 110.53% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ASTL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -460%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ASTL is -3.93 vs. an industry ratio of 10.00.



Aris Mining Corporation (ARMN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.18. ARMN reported earnings of $0.09 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 100.00%.National Steel Company (SID)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The steel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.09. This value represents a 169.23% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SID is -9.19 vs. an industry ratio of 10.00.



Montauk Renewables, Inc. (MNTK)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The alternative energy company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.05. This value represents a 25.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MNTK is 15.39 vs. an industry ratio of 46.90.



Limoneira Co (LMNR)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. The agriculture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.24. This value represents a 4.35% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. LMNR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -10%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for LMNR is 193.18 vs. an industry ratio of 12.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





