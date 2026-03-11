After-Hours Earnings Report for March 11, 2026 : DSGX, PATH, ARIS, ARIS, TBBB, NVGS, GRDN, VEL, HPK, WOOF, FTK, NOA

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 03/11/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (DSGX)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2026. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.50. This value represents a 16.28% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for DSGX is 33.02 vs. an industry ratio of 18.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



UiPath, Inc. (PATH)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2026. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.12. This value represents a 20.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PATH and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for PATH is 77.27 vs. an industry ratio of 68.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Aris Mining Corporation (ARIS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The gold mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.54. This value represents a 285.71% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ARIS is 16.09 vs. an industry ratio of -20.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



BBB Foods Inc. (TBBB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.27. This value represents a 2600.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TBBB is -59.09 vs. an industry ratio of 20.80.



Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NVGS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.39. This value represents a 2.63% increase compared to the same quarter last year. NVGS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -61.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for NVGS is 16.58 vs. an industry ratio of 9.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. (GRDN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.26. This value represents a 8.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. GRDN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -4.55%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GRDN is 40.06 vs. an industry ratio of 0.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Velocity Financial, Inc. (VEL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The financial management & related services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.90. This value represents a 50.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VEL and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for VEL is 6.60 vs. an industry ratio of 12.00.



HighPeak Energy, Inc. (HPK)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.04. This value represents a 166.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for HPK is 13.41 vs. an industry ratio of 68.20.



Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (WOOF)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2026. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.02. This value represents a 33.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. WOOF missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -50%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 14 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for WOOF is 116.50 vs. an industry ratio of 30.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Flotek Industries, Inc. (FTK)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.15. This value represents a 7.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FTK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 33.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for FTK is 25.00 vs. an industry ratio of 9.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The oil field machinery & equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.46. This value represents a 22.03% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for NOA is 13.38 vs. an industry ratio of 18.50.





