After-Hours Earnings Report for March 11, 2025 : CASY, WEST, SFIX, ZVRA, GRPN, MXCT, BWMN, BBCP, VYGR, SGC, CURI, SSP

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 03/11/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Caseys General Stores, Inc. (CASY)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.76. CASY reported earnings of $2.33 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -24.46%.Westrock Coffee Company (WEST)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.11. WEST reported earnings of $-0.05 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 120.00%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 34 days.Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.11. SFIX reported earnings of $-0.21 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -47.62%.Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (ZVRA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.39. ZVRA reported earnings of $-0.4 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -2.50%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 17 days.Groupon, Inc. (GRPN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.06. GRPN reported earnings of $0.29 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -120.69%.MaxCyte, Inc. (MXCT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.12. MXCT reported earnings of $-0.05 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 140.00%.Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (BWMN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.07. BWMN reported earnings of $0.23 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -69.57%.Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (BBCP)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.00. BBCP reported earnings of $-0.02 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -100.00%.The days to cover, as reported in the 2/14/2025 short interest update, increased 141.50% from previous report on 1/31/2025. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (VYGR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.34. VYGR reported earnings of $1.25 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -127.20%.Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.18. SGC reported earnings of $0.22 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -18.18%.CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.02. CURI reported earnings of $-0.09 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -77.78%.E.W. Scripps Company (SSP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.99. SSP reported earnings of $-0.02 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -5050.00%.

