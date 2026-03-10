After-Hours Earnings Report for March 10, 2026 : ORCL, FNV, AVAV, JOYY, CDRE, KDK, EVLV, PANL, GRPN, WEST, BBCP, LDI

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 03/10/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Oracle Corporation (ORCL)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2026. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.34. This value represents a 13.56% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ORCL has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ORCL is 25.30 vs. an industry ratio of 18.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The gold mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.68. This value represents a 76.84% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FNV has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for FNV is 49.53 vs. an industry ratio of -19.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2026. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.68. This value represents a 126.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for AVAV is 70.15 vs. an industry ratio of 50.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



JOYY Inc. (JOYY)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.33. This value represents a 19.88% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for JOYY is 12.73 vs. an industry ratio of 4.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cadre Holdings, Inc. (CDRE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The protection safety company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.41. This value represents a 28.13% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CDRE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -33.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CDRE is 36.67 vs. an industry ratio of 27.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Kodiak AI, Inc. (KDK)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.16. This value represents a 260.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for KDK is -2.09 vs. an industry ratio of 10.70.



Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (EVLV)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.08. This value represents a 20.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. EVLV missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -177.78%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for EVLV is -15.29 vs. an industry ratio of 15.60.



Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.18. This value represents a 12.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PANL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 466.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PANL is 27.47 vs. an industry ratio of 9.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Groupon, Inc. (GRPN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.17. This value represents a 114.17% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GRPN is 109.73 vs. an industry ratio of 20.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Westrock Coffee Company (WEST)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The beverages company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.10. This value represents a 16.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 21 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for WEST is -8.43 vs. an industry ratio of 58.60.



Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (BBCP)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2026. The waste removal company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.09. This value represents a 125.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for BBCP is 74.78 vs. an industry ratio of 23.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



loanDepot, Inc. (LDI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The financial management & related services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.06. This value represents a 76.92% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for LDI is -7.32 vs. an industry ratio of 10.40.





