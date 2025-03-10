News & Insights

Earnings
HPK

After-Hours Earnings Report for March 10, 2025 : HPK, AVO, LMB, TBRG, METC, LFMD, MYPS, CHRS, GECC, STKS, GAIA, CVGI

March 10, 2025 — 02:00 pm EDT

Written by NASDAQ.com->

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 03/10/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (HPK)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.13. HPK reported earnings of $0.66 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -80.30%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 18 days.Mission Produce, Inc. (AVO)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.01. AVO reported earnings of $0.08 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -112.50%.Limbach Holdings, Inc. (LMB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.78. LMB reported earnings of $0.44 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 77.27%.TruBridge, Inc. (TBRG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.50. TBRG reported earnings of $0.29 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 72.41%.Ramaco Resources, Inc. (METC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.11. METC reported earnings of $0.6 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -118.33%.LifeMD, Inc. (LFMD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.05. LFMD reported earnings of $-0.12 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -58.33%.PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (MYPS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.14. MYPS reported earnings of $-0.15 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -6.67%.Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (CHRS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.29. CHRS reported earnings of $-0.72 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -59.72%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 26 days.The days to cover, as reported in the 2/14/2025 short interest update, increased 158.61% from previous report on 1/31/2025. Great Elm Capital Corp. (GECC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.34. GECC reported earnings of $0.43 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -20.93%.The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (STKS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.12. STKS reported earnings of $0.17 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -29.41%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 23 days.Gaia, Inc. (GAIA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.03. GAIA reported earnings of $-0.08 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -62.50%.Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (CVGI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.07. CVGI reported earnings of $0.09 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -177.78%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Earnings
Nasdaq N
NASDAQ.com Contributor
More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

HPK
AVO
LMB
TBRG
METC
LFMD
MYPS
CHRS
GECC
STKS
GAIA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.