After-Hours Earnings Report for March 10, 2025 : HPK, AVO, LMB, TBRG, METC, LFMD, MYPS, CHRS, GECC, STKS, GAIA, CVGI

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 03/10/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



HighPeak Energy, Inc. (HPK)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.13. HPK reported earnings of $0.66 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -80.30%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 18 days.Mission Produce, Inc. (AVO)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.01. AVO reported earnings of $0.08 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -112.50%.Limbach Holdings, Inc. (LMB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.78. LMB reported earnings of $0.44 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 77.27%.TruBridge, Inc. (TBRG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.50. TBRG reported earnings of $0.29 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 72.41%.Ramaco Resources, Inc. (METC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.11. METC reported earnings of $0.6 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -118.33%.LifeMD, Inc. (LFMD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.05. LFMD reported earnings of $-0.12 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -58.33%.PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (MYPS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.14. MYPS reported earnings of $-0.15 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -6.67%.Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (CHRS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.29. CHRS reported earnings of $-0.72 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -59.72%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 26 days.The days to cover, as reported in the 2/14/2025 short interest update, increased 158.61% from previous report on 1/31/2025. Great Elm Capital Corp. (GECC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.34. GECC reported earnings of $0.43 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -20.93%.The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (STKS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.12. STKS reported earnings of $0.17 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -29.41%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 23 days.Gaia, Inc. (GAIA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.03. GAIA reported earnings of $-0.08 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -62.50%.Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (CVGI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.07. CVGI reported earnings of $0.09 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -177.78%.

