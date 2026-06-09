After-Hours Earnings Report for June 9, 2026 : CASY, CBRL, LMNR, DOMO, LAKE, SKIL

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 06/09/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Caseys General Stores, Inc. (CASY)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $3.36. This value represents a 27.76% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CASY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 15.95%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CASY is 41.39 vs. an industry ratio of 29.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.45. This value represents a 177.59% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CBRL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -5.13%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CBRL is -27.15 vs. an industry ratio of 12.50.



Limoneira Co (LMNR)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The agriculture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.30. This value represents a 50.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters LMNR had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -13.95%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for LMNR is -25.28 vs. an industry ratio of 4.70.



Domo, Inc. (DOMO)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.41. This value represents a 14.58% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DOMO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.16%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2027 Price to Earnings ratio for DOMO is -2.34 vs. an industry ratio of -237.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Lakeland Industries, Inc. (LAKE)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The protection safety company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.14. This value represents a 65.85% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 12 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2027 Price to Earnings ratio for LAKE is 37.64 vs. an industry ratio of 19.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Skillsoft Corp. (SKIL)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.17. This value represents a 26.09% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SKIL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.57%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2027 Price to Earnings ratio for SKIL is 2.05 vs. an industry ratio of 11.50.





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