After-Hours Earnings Report for June 9, 2025 : CASY, LMNR, LAKE, SKIL, CMTL

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 06/09/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Caseys General Stores, Inc. (CASY)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.93. This value represents a 17.52% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CASY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 32.39%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CASY is 31.81 vs. an industry ratio of 24.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Limoneira Co (LMNR)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The agriculture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.00. This value represents a 100.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. LMNR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -10%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for LMNR is 95.94 vs. an industry ratio of 11.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Lakeland Industries, Inc. (LAKE)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The protection safety company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.27. This value represents a 22.73% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for LAKE is 13.45 vs. an industry ratio of -10.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Skillsoft Corp. (SKIL)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-3.74. This value represents a 9.36% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SKIL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 135.89%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for SKIL is -1.76 vs. an industry ratio of 5.60.



Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The wireless equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.36. This value represents a 289.47% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CMTL is -1.21 vs. an industry ratio of 26.50.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.