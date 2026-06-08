After-Hours Earnings Report for June 8, 2026 : MTN, AVO, MAMA

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 06/08/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $8.97. This value represents a 14.90% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for MTN is 28.44 vs. an industry ratio of -15.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Mission Produce, Inc. (AVO)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The agriculture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.05. This value represents a 50.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AVO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 80%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for AVO is 17.03 vs. an industry ratio of 4.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Mama's Creations, Inc. (MAMA)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.03. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year MAMA has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2027 Price to Earnings ratio for MAMA is 60.60 vs. an industry ratio of 10.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





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