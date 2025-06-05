After-Hours Earnings Report for June 5, 2025 : AVGO, LULU, DOCU, IOT, RBRK, MTN, BRZE, WOOF, NX, AVO, GES, CURV

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 06/05/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $1.35. This value represents a 55.17% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AVGO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.24%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AVGO is 45.56 vs. an industry ratio of 227.80.



lululemon athletica inc. (LULU)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $2.59. This value represents a 1.97% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LULU has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.96%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for LULU is 22.77 vs. an industry ratio of 14.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.25. This value represents a 13.79% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DOCU has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 16.67%. Samsara Inc. (IOT)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.08. This value represents a 20.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year IOT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 71.43%. Rubrik, Inc. (RBRK)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.73. This value represents a 93.64% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $10.00. This value represents a 4.82% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MTN is 20.73 vs. an industry ratio of 8.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Braze, Inc. (BRZE)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.24. This value represents a 31.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BRZE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 23.81%. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (WOOF)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.05. This value represents a 44.44% increase compared to the same quarter last year. WOOF missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -50%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for WOOF is 356.00 vs. an industry ratio of 35.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.48. This value represents a 27.27% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 416.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for NX is 6.73 vs. an industry ratio of 19.60.



Mission Produce, Inc. (AVO)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The agriculture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.01. This value represents a 91.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AVO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 800%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AVO is 25.19 vs. an industry ratio of 11.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Guess?, Inc. (GES)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.69. This value represents a 155.56% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for GES is 7.17 vs. an industry ratio of 14.70.



Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.05. This value represents a 58.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CURV missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -133.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CURV is 33.93 vs. an industry ratio of 20.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





