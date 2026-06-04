After-Hours Earnings Report for June 4, 2026 : PL, LULU, IOT, GWRE, RBRK, COO, DOCU, AGX, TTAN, NX, ZUMZ, BBCP

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 06/04/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Planet Labs PBC (PL)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The satellite communications company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.13. This value represents a 225.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters PL had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -269.23%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2027 Price to Earnings ratio for PL is -95.84 vs. an industry ratio of -600.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



lululemon athletica inc. (LULU)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.67. This value represents a 35.77% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LULU has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2027 Price to Earnings ratio for LULU is 10.28 vs. an industry ratio of 17.30.



Samsara Inc. (IOT)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.02. This value represents a 50.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year IOT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 500%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2027 Price to Earnings ratio for IOT is 454.25 vs. an industry ratio of -355.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Guidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.35. This value represents a 36.36% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GWRE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 118.18%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for GWRE is 84.24 vs. an industry ratio of -355.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Rubrik, Inc. (RBRK)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.44. This value represents a 16.98% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RBRK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 30.19%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2027 Price to Earnings ratio for RBRK is -54.80 vs. an industry ratio of -355.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.10. This value represents a 14.58% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year COO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.8%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for COO is 13.06 vs. an industry ratio of 31.40.



DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.38. This value represents a 5.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DOCU has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 32.35%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2027 Price to Earnings ratio for DOCU is 29.77 vs. an industry ratio of -355.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Argan, Inc. (AGX)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $2.27. This value represents a 41.88% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AGX and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2027 Price to Earnings ratio for AGX is 60.00 vs. an industry ratio of 17.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ServiceTitan, Inc. (TTAN)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.16. This value represents a 50.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2027 Price to Earnings ratio for TTAN is -117.15 vs. an industry ratio of -355.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.22. This value represents a 63.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. NX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -18.82%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for NX is 11.12 vs. an industry ratio of 17.60.



Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.81. This value represents a 2.53% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ZUMZ missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -2.6%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 13 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2027 Price to Earnings ratio for ZUMZ is 24.59 vs. an industry ratio of 11.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (BBCP)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The waste removal company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.00. This value represents a 100.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for BBCP is 65.08 vs. an industry ratio of 22.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





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