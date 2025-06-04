After-Hours Earnings Report for June 4, 2025 : MDB, DSGX, FIVE, PVH, GEF, PL, VRNT, CHPT, BARK, TLYS

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 06/04/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



MongoDB, Inc. (MDB)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.59. This value represents a 26.25% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MDB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -12%. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (DSGX)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.46. This value represents a 15.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for DSGX is 59.33 vs. an industry ratio of 14.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Five Below, Inc. (FIVE)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.83. This value represents a 38.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. FIVE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -3.23%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for FIVE is 25.67 vs. an industry ratio of 36.70.



PVH Corp. (PVH)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.24. This value represents a 8.57% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PVH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.51%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for PVH is 6.56 vs. an industry ratio of 14.70.



Greif, Inc. (GEF)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The construction company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.08. This value represents a 31.71% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GEF is 14.79 vs. an industry ratio of 15.10.



Planet Labs PBC (PL)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The satellite communications company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.10. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for PL is -9.37 vs. an industry ratio of -3.20.



Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.12. This value represents a 61.29% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for VRNT is 8.44 vs. an industry ratio of 14.60.



ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.09. This value represents a 43.75% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CHPT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -15.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CHPT is -2.49 vs. an industry ratio of 60.50.



BARK, Inc. (BARK)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The business services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.00. This value represents a 100.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BARK has met analyst expectations three times and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BARK is -14.56 vs. an industry ratio of 7.40.



Tilly's, Inc. (TLYS)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.66. This value represents a 37.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for TLYS is -1.08 vs. an industry ratio of 20.40.





