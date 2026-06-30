After-Hours Earnings Report for June 30, 2026 : NKE, STZ, PRGS

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 06/30/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Nike, Inc. (NKE)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2026. The shoes & retail apparel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.11. This value represents a 21.43% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NKE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 20.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for NKE is 27.84 vs. an industry ratio of 10.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2026. The alcohol company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $3.22. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. STZ missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -3.59%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2027 Price to Earnings ratio for STZ is 11.86 vs. an industry ratio of 14.60.



Progress Software Corporation (PRGS)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2026. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.15. This value represents a 3.60% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PRGS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.78%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for PRGS is 7.23 vs. an industry ratio of 19.50.





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