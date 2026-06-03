After-Hours Earnings Report for June 3, 2026 : AVGO, CRWD, VEEV, FIVE, DSGX, PVH, AI, WOOF, CHPT, TLYS

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 06/03/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $2.02. This value represents a 51.88% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for AVGO is 48.59 vs. an industry ratio of 45.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The security company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $0.13. This value represents a 156.52% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CRWD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2025 by -128.57%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2027 Price to Earnings ratio for CRWD is 753.87 vs. an industry ratio of -498.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The medical information systems company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.55. This value represents a 11.51% increase compared to the same quarter last year. VEEV missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -5.97%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2027 Price to Earnings ratio for VEEV is 28.36 vs. an industry ratio of 33.60.



Five Below, Inc. (FIVE)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.70. This value represents a 97.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FIVE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.02%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2027 Price to Earnings ratio for FIVE is 26.68 vs. an industry ratio of 22.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (DSGX)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.53. This value represents a 29.27% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2027 Price to Earnings ratio for DSGX is 29.62 vs. an industry ratio of 22.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



PVH Corp. (PVH)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.80. This value represents a 21.74% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PVH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 15.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2027 Price to Earnings ratio for PVH is 8.09 vs. an industry ratio of 17.40.



C3.ai, Inc. (AI)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.74. This value represents a 25.42% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for AI is -3.47 vs. an industry ratio of 21.90.



Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (WOOF)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.04. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year WOOF has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 50%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2027 Price to Earnings ratio for WOOF is 42.29 vs. an industry ratio of 22.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.82. This value represents a 9.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2027 Price to Earnings ratio for CHPT is -1.24 vs. an industry ratio of 5.70.



Tilly's, Inc. (TLYS)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.33. This value represents a 55.41% increase compared to the same quarter last year. TLYS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -12.12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2027 Price to Earnings ratio for TLYS is -26.29 vs. an industry ratio of 11.80.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.