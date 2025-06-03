After-Hours Earnings Report for June 3, 2025 : CRWD, HPE, GWRE, HQY, ASAN, BASE, YEXT, MAMA, SPWH

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 06/03/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The security company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.28. This value represents a 240.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CRWD is -1369.06 vs. an industry ratio of -676.20.



Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.28. This value represents a 16.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for HPE is 11.26 vs. an industry ratio of 15.00.



Guidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.09. This value represents a 200.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. GWRE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -46.67%. HealthEquity, Inc. (HQY)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.62. This value represents a 12.73% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HQY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.84%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for HQY is 35.95 vs. an industry ratio of 12.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Asana, Inc. (ASAN)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.19. This value represents a 32.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ASAN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -6.9%. Couchbase, Inc. (BASE)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.36. This value represents a 10.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Yext, Inc. (YEXT)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.00. This value represents a 100.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for YEXT is 133.80 vs. an industry ratio of 8.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Mama's Creations, Inc. (MAMA)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.02. This value represents a 100.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for MAMA is 56.67 vs. an industry ratio of 16.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (SPWH)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.48. This value represents a 2.13% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for SPWH is -4.66 vs. an industry ratio of 20.10.





