After-Hours Earnings Report for June 29, 2026 : AVAV, CNXC

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 06/29/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.53. This value represents a 4.97% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for AVAV is 46.92 vs. an industry ratio of 34.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Concentrix Corporation (CNXC)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2026. The business services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $2.31. This value represents a 0.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CNXC is 2.40 vs. an industry ratio of 16.60.





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