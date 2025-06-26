After-Hours Earnings Report for June 26, 2025 : NKE, CNXC, AOUT, AEMD

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 06/26/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Nike, Inc. (NKE)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2025. The shoes & retail apparel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $0.12. This value represents a 88.12% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NKE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 92.86%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for NKE is 28.43 vs. an industry ratio of 16.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Concentrix Corporation (CNXC)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2025. The business services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $2.50. This value represents a 2.46% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CNXC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -2.26%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CNXC is 5.33 vs. an industry ratio of 24.40.



American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (AOUT)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.07. This value represents a 12.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. AOUT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -60%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AOUT is 26.66 vs. an industry ratio of 10.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Aethlon Medical, Inc. (AEMD)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The hmo company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.98. This value represents a 86.54% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AEMD has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AEMD is -0.27 vs. an industry ratio of 17.30.





