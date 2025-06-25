After-Hours Earnings Report for June 25, 2025 : MU, JEF, FUL, WS, MLKN, SCS, CULP

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 06/25/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2025. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.43. This value represents a 232.56% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MU has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.3%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MU is 20.27 vs. an industry ratio of 18.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2025. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.43. This value represents a 35.82% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for JEF is 22.59 vs. an industry ratio of 23.90.



H. B. Fuller Company (FUL)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2025. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.10. This value represents a 1.79% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. FUL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -8.87%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for FUL is 13.77 vs. an industry ratio of 9.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Worthington Steel, Inc. (WS)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2025. The steel (specialty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.83. This value represents a 21.70% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters WS had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -47.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for WS is 13.31 vs. an industry ratio of 21.70.



MillerKnoll, Inc. (MLKN)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2025. The furniture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.35. This value represents a 47.76% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MLKN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -14.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MLKN is 10.36 vs. an industry ratio of 15.90.



Steelcase Inc. (SCS)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2025. The business company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.12. This value represents a 25.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SCS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 30%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for SCS is 10.41 vs. an industry ratio of 9.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Culp, Inc. (CULP)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The home furnishings company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.10. This value represents a 74.36% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CULP and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CULP is -3.96 vs. an industry ratio of 9.40.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.