After-Hours Earnings Report for June 24, 2025 : FDX, AVAV, WOR, BB, ATEX

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 06/24/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



FedEx Corporation (FDX)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2025. The transportation company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $5.93. This value represents a 9.61% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for FDX is 12.65 vs. an industry ratio of 15.80.



AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.44. This value represents a 234.88% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters AVAV had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -48.28%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AVAV is 61.89 vs. an industry ratio of 64.20.



Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (WOR)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2025. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.76. This value represents a 2.70% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WOR and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for WOR is 21.53 vs. an industry ratio of 16.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



BlackBerry Limited (BB)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.01. This value represents a 75.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 200%. Anterix Inc. (ATEX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The infrastructure company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.47. This value represents a 7.84% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ATEX is -11.61 vs. an industry ratio of 24.30.





