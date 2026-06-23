After-Hours Earnings Report for June 23, 2026 : FDX, ICLR, KBH, WOR

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 06/23/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



FedEx Corporation (FDX)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2026. The transportation company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $5.91. This value represents a 2.64% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FDX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 26.81%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for FDX is 16.62 vs. an industry ratio of 18.20.



ICON plc (ICLR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $2.18. This value represents a 28.99% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ICLR is 14.45 vs. an industry ratio of -13.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



KB Home (KBH)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2026. The building (residential/commercial) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.43. This value represents a 71.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KBH has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for KBH is 16.94 vs. an industry ratio of 11.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (WOR)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2026. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.04. This value represents a 1.89% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for WOR is 18.03 vs. an industry ratio of 17.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





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