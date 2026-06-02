After-Hours Earnings Report for June 2, 2026 : PANW, ULTA, GTLB, YEXT, SPWH

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 06/02/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The security company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 15 analysts that follow the stock is $0.43. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. PANW missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -16%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for PANW is 140.41 vs. an industry ratio of -545.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $6.90. This value represents a 2.99% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ULTA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.13%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2027 Price to Earnings ratio for ULTA is 17.58 vs. an industry ratio of 22.30.



GitLab Inc. (GTLB)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.06. This value represents a 57.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. GTLB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2027 Price to Earnings ratio for GTLB is -102.39 vs. an industry ratio of -361.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Yext, Inc. (YEXT)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.06. This value represents a 500.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year YEXT has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2027 Price to Earnings ratio for YEXT is 14.81 vs. an industry ratio of 12.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (SPWH)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.57. This value represents a 39.02% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters SPWH had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -11.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2027 Price to Earnings ratio for SPWH is -2.82 vs. an industry ratio of 11.80.





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