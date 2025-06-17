After-Hours Earnings Report for June 17, 2025 : LZB, VTGN, XAIR

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 06/17/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The furniture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.93. This value represents a 2.11% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LZB has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for LZB is 13.24 vs. an industry ratio of 15.00.



VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (VTGN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.52. This value represents a 108.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. VTGN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for VTGN is -1.35 vs. an industry ratio of 1.20.



Beyond Air, Inc. (XAIR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.14. This value represents a 61.11% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year XAIR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 16.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for XAIR is -0.23 vs. an industry ratio of 1.20.





