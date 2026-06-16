After-Hours Earnings Report for June 16, 2026 : LZB

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 06/16/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The furniture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.82. This value represents a 10.87% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. LZB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -11.32%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for LZB is 14.53 vs. an industry ratio of 12.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





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