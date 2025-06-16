After-Hours Earnings Report for June 16, 2025 : LEN, APPS, HITI, RFIL

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 06/16/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Lennar Corporation (LEN)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2025. The building (residential/commercial) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.94. This value represents a 42.60% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. LEN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -3.12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for LEN is 10.60 vs. an industry ratio of 10.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.03. This value represents a 150.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year APPS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 266.67%. High Tide Inc. (HITI)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.02. This value represents a 0.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters HITI had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -100%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 13 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for HITI is -32.57 vs. an industry ratio of 19.50.



RF Industries, Ltd. (RFIL)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The semi-radio frequency company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.02. This value represents a 300.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for RFIL is 31.69 vs. an industry ratio of 22.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.