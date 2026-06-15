After-Hours Earnings Report for June 15, 2026 : PLAY, HITI, RFIL, DOMO

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 06/15/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.37. This value represents a 51.32% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2027 Price to Earnings ratio for PLAY is -16.79 vs. an industry ratio of 14.00.



High Tide Inc. (HITI)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.02. This value represents a 33.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for HITI is 77.00 vs. an industry ratio of 18.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



RF Industries, Ltd. (RFIL)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The semi-radio frequency company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.07. This value represents a 40.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RFIL and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for RFIL is 39.06 vs. an industry ratio of 25.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Domo, Inc. (DOMO)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.41. This value represents a 14.58% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DOMO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.16%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2027 Price to Earnings ratio for DOMO is -2.11 vs. an industry ratio of 205.60.





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