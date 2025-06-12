After-Hours Earnings Report for June 12, 2025 : ADBE, RH

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 06/12/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Adobe Inc. (ADBE)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2025. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $4.01. This value represents a 10.47% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ADBE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.16%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ADBE is 24.88 vs. an industry ratio of 8.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



RH (RH)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.09. This value represents a 77.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for RH is 16.90 vs. an industry ratio of 23.70.





