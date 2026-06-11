After-Hours Earnings Report for June 11, 2026 : ADBE, LEN, RH

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 06/11/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Adobe Inc. (ADBE)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2026. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $4.74. This value represents a 15.61% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ADBE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2026 by -0.41%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ADBE is 12.19 vs. an industry ratio of 21.70.



Lennar Corporation (LEN)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2026. The building (residential/commercial) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.23. This value represents a 35.26% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for LEN is 15.31 vs. an industry ratio of 10.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



RH (RH)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-2.13. This value represents a 1738.46% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2027 Price to Earnings ratio for RH is 27.79 vs. an industry ratio of 16.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





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