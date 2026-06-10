After-Hours Earnings Report for June 10, 2026 : ORCL, ATEX, OXM, SFIX

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 06/10/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Oracle Corporation (ORCL)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2026. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.58. This value represents a 17.04% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ORCL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.72%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ORCL is 33.79 vs. an industry ratio of 21.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Anterix Inc. (ATEX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The infrastructure company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.56. This value represents a 55.56% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ATEX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 38.6%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ATEX is -42.19 vs. an industry ratio of 31.10.



Oxford Industries, Inc. (OXM)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.27. This value represents a 30.22% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. OXM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2026 by -280%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2027 Price to Earnings ratio for OXM is 17.20 vs. an industry ratio of 17.60.



Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.06. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year SFIX has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for SFIX is -19.05 vs. an industry ratio of 8.30.





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