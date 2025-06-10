After-Hours Earnings Report for June 10, 2025 : GME, GTLB, PLAY, SFIX, PETS

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 06/10/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



GameStop Corporation (GME)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The gaming company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.08. This value represents a 166.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for GME is 64.55 vs. an industry ratio of 6.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



GitLab Inc. (GTLB)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.08. This value represents a 66.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GTLB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 216.67%. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.96. This value represents a 14.29% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for PLAY is 15.13 vs. an industry ratio of 18.20.



Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.12. This value represents a 20.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SFIX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 54.55%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SFIX is -13.51 vs. an industry ratio of 20.70.



PetMed Express, Inc. (PETS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.06. This value represents a 76.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PETS and beat the expectations the other two quarters. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PETS is 21.68 vs. an industry ratio of 26.60.





