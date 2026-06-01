After-Hours Earnings Report for June 1, 2026 : HPE, CRDO, HIVE

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 06/01/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.44. This value represents a 51.72% increase compared to the same quarter last year. HPE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -2.78%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for HPE is 21.85 vs. an industry ratio of 24.30.



Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.77. This value represents a 285.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CRDO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 18.84%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CRDO is 100.01 vs. an industry ratio of 43.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd (HIVE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.21. This value represents a 32.26% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for HIVE is -8.53 vs. an industry ratio of 8.90.





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