After-Hours Earnings Report for July 9, 2024 : SGH, KRUS, SAR

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 07/09/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (SGH)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2024. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.17. This value represents a 63.04% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SGH is 40.61 vs. an industry ratio of 190.40.



Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (KRUS)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2024. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.06. This value represents a 137.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters KRUS had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -800%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for KRUS is -177.03 vs. an industry ratio of 29.50.



Saratoga Investment Corp (SAR)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2024. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.97. This value represents a 10.19% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters SAR had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -2.08%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SAR is 6.06 vs. an industry ratio of 9.20.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.