After-Hours Earnings Report for July 8, 2025 : PENG, KRUS, AEHR, SAR

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 07/08/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Penguin Solutions, Inc. (PENG)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.17. This value represents a 29.17% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. PENG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -14.81%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 12 days.Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (KRUS)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2025. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.02. This value represents a 0.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. KRUS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the Price to Earnings ratio for KRUS is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of 28.10.



Aehr Test Systems (AEHR)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2025. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.04. This value represents a 104.94% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. AEHR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -200%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the Price to Earnings ratio for AEHR is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of 3.40.



Saratoga Investment Corp (SAR)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2025. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.69. This value represents a 34.29% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SAR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -27.27%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for SAR is 8.96 vs. an industry ratio of 9.50.





