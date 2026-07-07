After-Hours Earnings Report for July 7, 2026 : PENG, EPAC, KRUS, SAR

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 07/07/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Penguin Solutions, Inc. (PENG)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2026. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.49. This value represents a 75.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PENG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 50%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for PENG is 37.83 vs. an industry ratio of 152.00.



Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2026. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.49. This value represents a 3.92% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. EPAC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2025 by -2.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for EPAC is 18.63 vs. an industry ratio of 18.70.



Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (KRUS)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2026. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.05. This value represents a 200.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. KRUS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2025 by -35.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for KRUS is -295.32 vs. an industry ratio of 11.90.



Saratoga Investment Corp (SAR)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2026. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.54. This value represents a 18.18% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2027 Price to Earnings ratio for SAR is 9.96 vs. an industry ratio of 8.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.