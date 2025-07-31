After-Hours Earnings Report for July 31, 2025 : AAPL, AMZN, SYK, KLAC, MSTR, COIN, AJG, NET, RMD, MPWR, IR, LPLA

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 07/31/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Apple Inc. (AAPL)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.42. This value represents a 1.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AAPL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.48%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AAPL is 29.40 vs. an industry ratio of 16.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 16 analysts that follow the stock is $1.33. This value represents a 8.13% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMZN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 17.78%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AMZN is 36.60 vs. an industry ratio of 24.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Stryker Corporation (SYK)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $3.06. This value represents a 8.90% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SYK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.03%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SYK is 29.99 vs. an industry ratio of 16.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



KLA Corporation (KLAC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $8.53. This value represents a 29.24% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KLAC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.34%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for KLAC is 28.50 vs. an industry ratio of 3.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.12. This value represents a 84.21% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MSTR Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MSTR is 54.12 vs. an industry ratio of 35.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.19. This value represents a 11.21% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year COIN has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for COIN is 70.43 vs. an industry ratio of 56.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The insurance brokers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.36. This value represents a 4.42% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AJG has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AJG is 25.99 vs. an industry ratio of 19.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cloudflare, Inc. (NET)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.05. This value represents a 66.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. NET missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -120%. ResMed Inc. (RMD)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.46. This value represents a 18.27% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RMD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.42%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for RMD is 29.20 vs. an industry ratio of 16.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $3.06. This value represents a 46.41% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MPWR is 56.28 vs. an industry ratio of 14.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.76. This value represents a 5.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. IR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -4.23%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for IR is 26.55 vs. an industry ratio of 21.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $4.21. This value represents a 8.51% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LPLA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.44%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for LPLA is 21.43 vs. an industry ratio of 22.10.





