After-Hours Earnings Report for July 31, 2024 : META, QCOM, LRCX, MET, AFL, AIG, ALL, IR, FICO, CTVA, CTSH, AEM

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 07/31/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Meta Platforms, Inc. (META)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 15 analysts that follow the stock is $4.70. This value represents a 45.51% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year META has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.03%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for META is 22.86 vs. an industry ratio of 23.50.



QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The wireless equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.72. This value represents a 22.86% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year QCOM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.04%. The days to cover, as reported in the 7/15/2024 short interest update, increased 148.92% from previous report on 6/28/2024. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for QCOM is 21.29 vs. an industry ratio of 9.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Lam Research Corporation (LRCX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The capital goods company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $7.52. This value represents a 25.75% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LRCX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.3%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for LRCX is 28.81 vs. an industry ratio of 35.30.



MetLife, Inc. (MET)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.13. This value represents a 9.79% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MET is 8.93 vs. an industry ratio of 17.00.



Aflac Incorporated (AFL)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.59. This value represents a 0.63% increase compared to the same quarter last year. AFL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -14.97%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AFL is 14.81 vs. an industry ratio of -7.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



American International Group, Inc. (AIG)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.39. This value represents a 20.57% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AIG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.63%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AIG is 12.35 vs. an industry ratio of 17.00.



Allstate Corporation (ALL)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.33. This value represents a 107.47% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ALL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -15.4%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ALL is 12.73 vs. an industry ratio of 15.90.



Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.74. This value represents a 13.85% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year IR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.43%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for IR is 31.19 vs. an industry ratio of 19.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $5.33. This value represents a 15.12% increase compared to the same quarter last year. FICO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -4.52%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for FICO is 80.51 vs. an industry ratio of 46.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Corteva, Inc. (CTVA)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The agriculture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.74. This value represents a 8.75% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CTVA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.66%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CTVA is 19.97 vs. an industry ratio of 17.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The business software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.12. This value represents a 1.82% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CTSH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.9%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CTSH is 16.45 vs. an industry ratio of -200.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The gold mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.93. This value represents a 43.08% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AEM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 26.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AEM is 21.47 vs. an industry ratio of 10.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.