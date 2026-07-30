After-Hours Earnings Report for July 30, 2026 : AAPL, AMZN, SYK, AJG, MPWR, CTVA, LYV, COIN, RBLX, IR, MSTR, AEE

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 07/30/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Apple Inc. (AAPL)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.88. This value represents a 19.75% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AAPL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for AAPL is 38.61 vs. an industry ratio of -10.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $1.83. This value represents a 8.93% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters AMZN had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -2.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for AMZN is 29.21 vs. an industry ratio of 14.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Stryker Corporation (SYK)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $3.46. This value represents a 10.54% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SYK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2026 by -12.75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for SYK is 23.50 vs. an industry ratio of 28.20.



Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The insurance brokers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.84. This value represents a 21.89% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for AJG is 20.34 vs. an industry ratio of 8.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $4.84. This value represents a 64.07% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for MPWR is 61.82 vs. an industry ratio of 71.50.



Corteva, Inc. (CTVA)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The agriculture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.24. This value represents a 1.82% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CTVA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 27.12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CTVA is 24.07 vs. an industry ratio of 7.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The movie/tv production company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.59. This value represents a 43.90% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for LYV is 196.20 vs. an industry ratio of 40.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.15. This value represents a 25.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for COIN is 112.74 vs. an industry ratio of 11.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Roblox Corporation (RBLX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The gaming company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.33. This value represents a 19.51% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RBLX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 32.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for RBLX is -36.06 vs. an industry ratio of 12.40.



Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.80. This value represents a 3.90% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year IR has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for IR is 25.11 vs. an industry ratio of -5.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Strategy Inc (MSTR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $52.04. This value represents a 59.63% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters MSTR had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -1021.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for MSTR is 1.62 vs. an industry ratio of 11.00.



Ameren Corporation (AEE)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.08. This value represents a 6.93% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AEE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.4%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for AEE is 20.40 vs. an industry ratio of 18.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.