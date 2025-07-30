After-Hours Earnings Report for July 30, 2025 : MSFT, META, QCOM, ARM, LRCX, EQIX, HOOD, CP, AEM, ALL, PSA, CVNA

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 07/30/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 16 analysts that follow the stock is $3.35. This value represents a 13.56% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MSFT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.13%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MSFT is 38.42 vs. an industry ratio of 35.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Meta Platforms, Inc. (META)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 17 analysts that follow the stock is $5.83. This value represents a 12.98% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year META has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 23.18%. QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.18. This value represents a 12.95% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year QCOM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.62%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for QCOM is 17.04 vs. an industry ratio of -32.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Arm Holdings plc (ARM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.16. This value represents a 38.46% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ARM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 23.53%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ARM is 163.47 vs. an industry ratio of -32.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Lam Research Corporation (LRCX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.20. This value represents a 48.15% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LRCX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for LRCX is 24.74 vs. an industry ratio of -32.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Equinix, Inc. (EQIX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $8.08. This value represents a 12.36% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EQIX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 20.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for EQIX is 24.19 vs. an industry ratio of 13.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.31. This value represents a 47.62% increase compared to the same quarter last year. HOOD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -5.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for HOOD is 78.87 vs. an industry ratio of 21.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The transportation (rail) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.82. This value represents a 6.49% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -1.35%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CP is 22.15 vs. an industry ratio of 14.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The gold mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.75. This value represents a 63.55% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AEM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.07%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AEM is 18.94 vs. an industry ratio of 2.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Allstate Corporation (ALL)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $3.32. This value represents a 106.21% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ALL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 56.19%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ALL is 10.60 vs. an industry ratio of 10.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Public Storage (PSA)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $4.23. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PSA is 17.37 vs. an industry ratio of 12.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Carvana Co. (CVNA)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.10. This value represents a 685.71% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CVNA and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CVNA is 66.50 vs. an industry ratio of 28.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





