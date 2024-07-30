After-Hours Earnings Report for July 30, 2024 : MSFT, AMD, SYK, ANET, MDLZ, SBUX, CP, PSA, EA, ACGL, EXR, FE

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 07/30/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 15 analysts that follow the stock is $2.90. This value represents a 7.81% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MSFT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.63%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MSFT is 36.26 vs. an industry ratio of 30.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $0.47. This value represents a 17.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMD has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AMD is 53.75 vs. an industry ratio of 10.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Stryker Corporation (SYK)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $2.79. This value represents a 9.84% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SYK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.38%. Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The communications company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.72. This value represents a 21.99% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ANET has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 15.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ANET is 45.28 vs. an industry ratio of 11.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.78. This value represents a 2.63% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MDLZ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.95%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MDLZ is 19.28 vs. an industry ratio of 25.40.



Starbucks Corporation (SBUX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.93. This value represents a 7.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters SBUX had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -13.92%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SBUX is 21.06 vs. an industry ratio of 27.50.



Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The transportation (rail) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.74. This value represents a 19.35% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CP is 26.37 vs. an industry ratio of 17.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Public Storage (PSA)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $4.20. This value represents a 1.87% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. PSA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -0.98%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PSA is 17.94 vs. an industry ratio of 13.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The gaming company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.03. This value represents a 96.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. EA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -15.6%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for EA is 25.71 vs. an industry ratio of 15.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.17. This value represents a 13.02% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ACGL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 18.93%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ACGL is 11.29 vs. an industry ratio of 15.60.



Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.00. This value represents a 2.91% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for EXR is 20.40 vs. an industry ratio of 13.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



FirstEnergy Corp. (FE)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.56. This value represents a 19.15% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.77%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for FE is 15.38 vs. an industry ratio of 13.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





