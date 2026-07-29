After-Hours Earnings Report for July 29, 2026 : MSFT, META, LRCX, ARM, QCOM, SBUX, FTNT, EQIX, CP, ORLY, HOOD, DB

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 07/29/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 15 analysts that follow the stock is $4.21. This value represents a 15.34% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MSFT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.91%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for MSFT is 23.55 vs. an industry ratio of 20.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Meta Platforms, Inc. (META)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $7.10. This value represents a 0.56% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year META has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.94%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for META is 20.18 vs. an industry ratio of 143.20.



Lam Research Corporation (LRCX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.69. This value represents a 27.07% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LRCX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for LRCX is 47.47 vs. an industry ratio of 28.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Arm Holdings plc (ARM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.18. This value represents a 12.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ARM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2026 by -5.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2027 Price to Earnings ratio for ARM is 218.52 vs. an industry ratio of 28.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.54. This value represents a 32.75% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year QCOM has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for QCOM is 20.41 vs. an industry ratio of 28.70.



Starbucks Corporation (SBUX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.66. This value represents a 32.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for SBUX is 42.78 vs. an industry ratio of -4.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The security company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.66. This value represents a 13.79% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FTNT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 37.74%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for FTNT is 53.56 vs. an industry ratio of 254.80.



Equinix, Inc. (EQIX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $10.14. This value represents a 2.32% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EQIX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.54%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for EQIX is 27.06 vs. an industry ratio of 14.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The transportation (rail) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.89. This value represents a 9.88% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CP is 24.85 vs. an industry ratio of 18.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The wholesale retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.85. This value represents a 8.97% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ORLY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2025 by -1.39%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ORLY is 28.14 vs. an industry ratio of 20.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.43. This value represents a 2.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. HOOD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2026 by -5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for HOOD is 47.57 vs. an industry ratio of 16.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Deutsche Bank AG (DB)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.91. This value represents a 68.52% increase compared to the same quarter last year. DB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -30.77%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for DB is 9.04 vs. an industry ratio of 12.20.





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