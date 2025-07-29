After-Hours Earnings Report for July 29, 2025 : V, BKNG, SBUX, MDLZ, RSG, EA, ACGL, STX, PPG, ESS, TER, WPC

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 07/29/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Visa Inc. (V)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $2.86. This value represents a 18.18% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year V has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.99%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for V is 31.26 vs. an industry ratio of 18.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $50.59. This value represents a 20.74% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BKNG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 43.83%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BKNG is 25.87 vs. an industry ratio of 29.10.



Starbucks Corporation (SBUX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.65. This value represents a 30.11% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SBUX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -16.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SBUX is 37.92 vs. an industry ratio of -83.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.68. This value represents a 20.93% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MDLZ missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -1.52%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MDLZ is 22.96 vs. an industry ratio of 17.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Republic Services, Inc. (RSG)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The waste removal company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $1.75. This value represents a 8.70% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RSG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.95%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for RSG is 35.14 vs. an industry ratio of 31.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The gaming company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.38. This value represents a 522.22% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. EA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -5.65%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for EA is 24.75 vs. an industry ratio of 20.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.31. This value represents a 10.12% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ACGL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.41%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ACGL is 11.01 vs. an industry ratio of 10.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $2.18. This value represents a 150.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year STX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for STX is 21.28 vs. an industry ratio of 25.20.



PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.22. This value represents a 11.20% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PPG is 14.44 vs. an industry ratio of 10.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $3.99. This value represents a 1.27% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ESS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.28%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ESS is 17.76 vs. an industry ratio of 16.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Teradyne, Inc. (TER)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.54. This value represents a 37.21% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TER and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TER is 29.12 vs. an industry ratio of 1.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.17. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year WPC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.74%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for WPC is 13.65 vs. an industry ratio of 12.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





