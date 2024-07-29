After-Hours Earnings Report for July 29, 2024 : WELL, EQR, SBAC, HOLX, WWD, FFIV, CHK, AMKR, CR, SFM, LSCC, BRX

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 07/29/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Welltower Inc. (WELL)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.00. This value represents a 11.11% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WELL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.45%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for WELL is 26.58 vs. an industry ratio of 13.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Equity Residential (EQR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.96. This value represents a 2.13% increase compared to the same quarter last year. EQR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -1.03%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for EQR is 18.29 vs. an industry ratio of 16.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $3.12. This value represents a 3.70% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SBAC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.45%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SBAC is 17.16 vs. an industry ratio of 13.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Hologic, Inc. (HOLX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.02. This value represents a 9.68% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HOLX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.19%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for HOLX is 19.27 vs. an industry ratio of 1.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Woodward, Inc. (WWD)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The industrial company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.47. This value represents a 7.30% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WWD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 26.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for WWD is 31.14 vs. an industry ratio of 33.90.



F5, Inc. (FFIV)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.23. This value represents a 9.35% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FFIV has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for FFIV is 18.40 vs. an industry ratio of 27.30.



Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.02. This value represents a 96.88% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CHK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -12.5%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 13 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CHK is 59.84 vs. an industry ratio of 8.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.22. This value represents a 15.38% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMKR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 140%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AMKR is 21.68 vs. an industry ratio of 29.50.



Crane Company (CR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.24. This value represents a 12.73% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.93%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CR is 31.84 vs. an industry ratio of 19.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The wholesale food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.77. This value represents a 8.45% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SFM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SFM is 27.79 vs. an industry ratio of 15.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.12. This value represents a 70.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. LSCC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -2.44%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for LSCC is 80.99 vs. an industry ratio of 29.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.52. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year BRX has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BRX is 11.64 vs. an industry ratio of 13.50.





