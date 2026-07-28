After-Hours Earnings Report for July 28, 2026 : V, KLAC, STX, WM, MDLZ, NXPI, F, BE, TER, ACGL, EXR, FE

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 07/28/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Visa Inc. (V)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $3.23. This value represents a 8.39% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year V has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for V is 27.63 vs. an industry ratio of 25.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



KLA Corporation (KLAC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.00. This value represents a 6.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KLAC has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for KLAC is 54.81 vs. an industry ratio of 14.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $4.89. This value represents a 108.97% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year STX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 20.25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for STX is 57.78 vs. an industry ratio of 20.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Waste Management, Inc. (WM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The waste removal company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.99. This value represents a 3.65% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for WM is 29.15 vs. an industry ratio of 21.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.67. This value represents a 8.22% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MDLZ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.84%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for MDLZ is 19.96 vs. an industry ratio of 2.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $3.20. This value represents a 38.53% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NXPI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for NXPI is 19.89 vs. an industry ratio of 81.50.



Ford Motor Company (F)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The auto (domestic) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.33. This value represents a 10.81% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. F missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2025 by -23.53%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for F is 9.06 vs. an industry ratio of 32.60.



Bloom Energy Corporation (BE)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The alternative energy company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.23. This value represents a 866.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1400%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for BE is 131.59 vs. an industry ratio of 18.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Teradyne, Inc. (TER)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.04. This value represents a 257.89% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TER has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 21.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for TER is 46.50 vs. an industry ratio of 14.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.49. This value represents a 3.49% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ACGL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.04%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ACGL is 11.12 vs. an industry ratio of 9.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.06. This value represents a 0.49% increase compared to the same quarter last year. EXR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -0.49%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for EXR is 17.95 vs. an industry ratio of 14.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



FirstEnergy Corp. (FE)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.49. This value represents a 5.77% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FE has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for FE is 18.07 vs. an industry ratio of 19.20.





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