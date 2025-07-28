After-Hours Earnings Report for July 28, 2025 : WELL, WM, CDNS, HIG, NUE, BRO, VLTO, CINF, CLS, PFG, WWD, EXEL

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 07/28/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Welltower Inc. (WELL)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.22. This value represents a 16.19% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WELL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.35%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for WELL is 32.18 vs. an industry ratio of 12.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Waste Management, Inc. (WM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The waste removal company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $1.88. This value represents a 3.30% increase compared to the same quarter last year. WM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -5.03%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for WM is 30.34 vs. an industry ratio of 31.80.



Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.22. This value represents a 27.08% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CDNS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -1.32%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CDNS is 61.98 vs. an industry ratio of 34.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (HIG)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.77. This value represents a 10.80% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HIG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for HIG is 11.29 vs. an industry ratio of 10.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Nucor Corporation (NUE)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The steel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.62. This value represents a 2.24% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NUE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.24%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for NUE is 17.76 vs. an industry ratio of 8.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The insurance brokers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.99. This value represents a 6.45% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BRO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -0.77%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BRO is 24.67 vs. an industry ratio of 20.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Veralto Corp. (VLTO)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The waste removal company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.89. This value represents a 4.71% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VLTO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.2%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for VLTO is 27.84 vs. an industry ratio of 31.80.



Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.39. This value represents a 7.75% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CINF missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -2.74%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CINF is 28.30 vs. an industry ratio of 10.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Celestica, Inc. (CLS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The electrical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.09. This value represents a 28.24% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CLS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -0.99%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CLS is 38.34 vs. an industry ratio of 28.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.98. This value represents a 21.47% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PFG is 10.07 vs. an industry ratio of 11.20.



Woodward, Inc. (WWD)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.62. This value represents a 0.61% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WWD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 17.36%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for WWD is 40.96 vs. an industry ratio of 53.20.



Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.57. This value represents a 24.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EXEL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 51.43%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for EXEL is 19.24 vs. an industry ratio of 1.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.