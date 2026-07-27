After-Hours Earnings Report for July 27, 2026 : WELL, CDNS, NUE, CLS, CINF, PFG, BRO, FFIV, AMKR, SUI, UDR, TFII

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 07/27/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Welltower Inc. (WELL)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.55. This value represents a 21.09% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WELL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for WELL is 39.88 vs. an industry ratio of 14.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.62. This value represents a 32.79% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CDNS has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CDNS is 52.37 vs. an industry ratio of 19.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Nucor Corporation (NUE)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The steel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $4.57. This value represents a 75.77% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for NUE is 14.12 vs. an industry ratio of 2.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Celestica, Inc. (CLS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The electrical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $2.12. This value represents a 68.25% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CLS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2026 by -1.52%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CLS is 31.90 vs. an industry ratio of 31.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.82. This value represents a 7.61% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CINF has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.81%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CINF is 20.87 vs. an industry ratio of 9.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.33. This value represents a 7.87% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for PFG is 11.58 vs. an industry ratio of 12.10.



Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The insurance brokers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.08. This value represents a 4.85% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BRO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.21%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for BRO is 15.04 vs. an industry ratio of 7.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



F5, Inc. (FFIV)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $3.04. This value represents a 11.11% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FFIV has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.27%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for FFIV is 30.69 vs. an industry ratio of 138.00.



Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.47. This value represents a 113.64% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMKR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 43.48%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for AMKR is 31.23 vs. an industry ratio of 30.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.76. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year SUI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.87%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for SUI is 17.66 vs. an industry ratio of 20.10.



UDR, Inc. (UDR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.63. This value represents a 1.56% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year UDR has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for UDR is 15.65 vs. an industry ratio of 20.10.



TFI International Inc. (TFII)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The transportation services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.59. This value represents a 18.66% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TFII has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 16.95%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for TFII is 27.06 vs. an industry ratio of 33.40.





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