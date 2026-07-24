After-Hours Earnings Report for July 24, 2026 : ULH

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 07/24/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (ULH)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The transportation services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.13. This value represents a 59.38% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ULH is 36.67 vs. an industry ratio of 34.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





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