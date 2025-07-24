After-Hours Earnings Report for July 24, 2025 : INTC, NEM, DB, DLR, EW, FIX, WY, DECK, DOC, GLPI, KNSL, OVV

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 07/24/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Intel Corporation (INTC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.14. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for INTC is -75.77 vs. an industry ratio of 0.50.



Newmont Corporation (NEM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The gold mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.06. This value represents a 47.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. NEM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -2.41%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for NEM is 13.01 vs. an industry ratio of 1.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Deutsche Bank AG (DB)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.78. This value represents a 290.24% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DB is 9.15 vs. an industry ratio of 11.20.



Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.74. This value represents a 5.45% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DLR has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DLR is 25.42 vs. an industry ratio of 12.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.62. This value represents a 11.43% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EW has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for EW is 31.26 vs. an industry ratio of 5.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $4.68. This value represents a 25.13% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FIX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 29.78%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for FIX is 28.42 vs. an industry ratio of 32.00.



Weyerhaeuser Company (WY)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.10. This value represents a 52.38% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. WY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -4.55%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for WY is 61.81 vs. an industry ratio of 30.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.68. This value represents a 9.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DECK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 75.44%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for DECK is 17.87 vs. an industry ratio of 21.30.



Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (DOC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.46. This value represents a 2.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DOC has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DOC is 10.30 vs. an industry ratio of 12.40.



Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (GLPI)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.94. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year GLPI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.13%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GLPI is 12.53 vs. an industry ratio of 12.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $4.41. This value represents a 17.60% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KNSL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 17.78%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for KNSL is 26.98 vs. an industry ratio of 10.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ovintiv Inc. (OVV)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.04. This value represents a 16.13% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year OVV has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 18.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for OVV is 7.43 vs. an industry ratio of 7.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





