After-Hours Earnings Report for July 24, 2024 : IBM, NOW, KLAC, WM, CMG, RSG, ORLY, NEM, F, EW, URI, WCN

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 07/24/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.16. This value represents a 0.92% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year IBM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.66%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for IBM is 18.60 vs. an industry ratio of 15.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.08. This value represents a 40.26% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NOW has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 29.08%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for NOW is 117.77 vs. an industry ratio of 48.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



KLA Corporation (KLAC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $6.08. This value represents a 12.59% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KLAC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.48%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for KLAC is 34.66 vs. an industry ratio of 6.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Waste Management, Inc. (WM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The waste removal company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.82. This value represents a 20.53% increase compared to the same quarter last year. WM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -1.95%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for WM is 29.88 vs. an industry ratio of 33.00.



Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $0.31. This value represents a 24.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CMG has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CMG is 47.77 vs. an industry ratio of 28.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Republic Services, Inc. (RSG)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The waste removal company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.53. This value represents a 8.51% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RSG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.84%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for RSG is 32.90 vs. an industry ratio of 33.00.



O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The wholesale retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $10.95. This value represents a 7.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ORLY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.22%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ORLY is 25.16 vs. an industry ratio of 25.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Newmont Corporation (NEM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.53. This value represents a 60.61% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for NEM is 17.83 vs. an industry ratio of -9.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ford Motor Company (F)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The auto (domestic) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.64. This value represents a 11.11% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. F missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -2.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for F is 6.81 vs. an industry ratio of 10.90.



Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $0.70. This value represents a 6.06% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EW has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for EW is 31.43 vs. an industry ratio of 1.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



United Rentals, Inc. (URI)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $10.48. This value represents a 6.07% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year URI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.58%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for URI is 16.95 vs. an industry ratio of 20.40.



Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The waste removal company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.18. This value represents a 15.69% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WCN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.96%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for WCN is 37.72 vs. an industry ratio of 33.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





